Marshall’s own Gene Ponder is auctioning off his multi-million dollar vintage car and memorabilia collection this weekend,with plans to run again through Saturday evening.
The collection features 1,047 lots of cars and memorabilia, with 98 vintage cars up for auction made between 1923 and 2015. Fifty-seven of those cars have estimates over $100,000.
Big ticket lot items from the auction include a dark navy blue 1938 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic Recreation by Erik Koux with an Egyptian baby crocodile interior valued at $1.4 million to $1.8 million as well as a 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, valued between $1.7 and $1.9 million; a 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Drophead Coupe, valued between $800,000 and $1 million; a 1960 Maserati 3500 GT Spyder, valued between $800,000 and $1 million; and a 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC, valued between $650,000 and $725,000.
Hundreds of car enthusiasts from across the country gathered at Ponder’s family estate at 206 Scottsville Road in Marshall on Friday, with lots on display throughout his numerous garages. The auction will complete on Saturday, with the majority of Ponder’s collection officially auctioned off through RM Sotheby’s.
Ponder previously said that he plans to keep seven cars from his collection and use them in rallies across the country. He’ll keep one of the first Lamborghini convertibles, an Ashton Martin and a couple of Jaguars, among others.