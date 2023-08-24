Harrison County Historical Museum’s Executive Director Becky Palmer was honored with a retirement reception Tuesday, celebrating her nine years of leadership.
“On behalf of the board members of the museum, we would like to thank you,” board member Charles Cornish told Palmer as he presented her with an award on the board’s behalf.
The flame-shaped glass award read: “With greatest appreciation presented to Becky Palmer in recognition of nine years of service and the countless contribution to keeping the Harrison County Historical Museum flame shining brightly.”
Cornish said that’s exactly what Palmer did for the museum — kept the flame going.
“There’s no way we could ever, ever acknowledge you or thank you or repay you for all that you’ve done for us,” said Cornish. “So we’d like to say that you helped to keep our flame going. Thank you so much for your years of service.”
Fellow board member Wendy Newman echoed his sentiments, noting how much they’ve appreciated Palmer’s dedication.
“She came in behind a good director, and then she’s just carried it further and kept it going, and kept the flame burning — eternal,” said Newman. “We’re going to miss her terribly.”
Board member Amy Waters concurred.
“She’s an inspiration,” said Waters. “It’s going to be hard to fill her shoes.”
Accomplishments made for fiscal year and program year, beginning Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, were noted by Palmer on Tuesday during the museum’s annual membership meeting, which followed her retirement reception.
Palmer noted that at the museum’s 5,000-square foot Inez Hatley Hughes Historical Research Center, the museum staff was able to process approximately 75,000 documents, creating a digital archive uploaded to Past Perfect Online Edition and accessible from the museum’s website.
Palmer additionally noted that approximately 1,500 visitors signed the museum’s guest book in the 1901 Harrison County Courthouse exhibits, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center and at events hosted by the museum.
She reported that children programs also remain active, offering free tours and activities for schools. The tours are all guided by certified teachers who are either employed by the museum or volunteers.
Regarding adult programs, Palmer noted that this was the seventh year for the museum’s popular “Harrison County Journey Stories” lunch and learn series, which saw approximately 125 attendees during the fall lecture.
The retiring executive director also noted that the museum’s social media presence has increased from 3,121 Facebook followers in 2021 to currently 4,100, as of August 18.
Palmer expressed her appreciation to all for their support during her tenure.
“Some of you have been here way longer than me and you all have been very supportive. I appreciate it,” she said at the annual meeting.
Pct. 1 Commissioner and museum board member William Hatfield also commended Palmer for her tireless efforts.
“She’s been hardworking, dedicated and just been outstanding and a pleasure to work with,” Hatfield said at Tuesday’s reception. “I’ve been on the board, and she’s always got the best interest at heart here. She truly loves this place. We know she’s going to miss it. We’re going to miss her more.”
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims also paid tribute to Palmer for the work she’s done.
“She’s been a great asset for the county, for our records, museums — you name it — she’s been all about promoting it, getting people to come here,” said Sims, who shared in the reception.
He acknowledged Palmer for the new signage recently installed outside of the building, welcoming and directing all to the historical museum, located inside of the historic courthouse.
“You might have noticed our new sign. All those little details that she tends to do really make our county museum special. So, she’s done a great job,” Judge Sims said. “We’ll miss her. She’ll continue to volunteer some. So we’re still happy to have her.”
The board is pleased to have the museum’s administrative assistant and genealogist, Tina McGuffin, serve as the interim director as they continue to review applications for a new director.
“We’re going to try our best to support her,” smiled Newman.