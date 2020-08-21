After several weeks of searching for Harrison County’s oldest living World War II veteran, the county’s historical museum has found him, and will be honoring 102-year-old, Captain Ernest E. Marshall, with a drive-by salute to his service, this Saturday.
“Six weeks ago, the Harrison County Historical Museum began a search for Harrison County’s oldest living World War II veteran,” said Becky Palmer, executive director of the Harrison County Historical Museum. “We are proud to announce that we have found him.
“Ernest E. Marshall, at the age of 102, represents the willingness to serve,” said Palmer.
“The museum would like to honor him in a time of social distancing and masks by having a drive-by salute to his service,” she said.
The drive-by salute is set to begin at 11 a.m. in front of Memorial City Hall Performance Center, located at 110 E. Houston Street. The event will feature the Patriot Guard and The Rusty Lug Nuts Car Club.
“We invite all those in Harrison County who wish to drive by and wave flags, honk horns and thank him for his service to safely drive around the square until 12 p.m.,” Palmer encouraged.
She said the celebratory event is made possible with funding from Humanities Texas and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the federal CARES Act. Other sponsors are: Jonesville Foundation and Union Pacific Foundation.
Marshall’s family said they are thrilled about the upcoming celebration of their loved one.
“We’re excited about it,” said son, Ernie Marshall. “We just didn’t think about it, him being the oldest. He could be the oldest in the state.”
Marshall’s military career began before World War II, soon after graduating from Baylor University where he was afforded a football and baseball scholarship. Instead of accepting a coaching position upon graduation in December 1940, he decided to follow his heart and serve his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army on March 3, 1941.
“His degree in finance led PFC Marshall to Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, and he was the first to walk across the stage at Baylor University to graduate in a World War II uniform in June of 1941,” city of Marshall officials shared.
“He was in the Army before World War II started and stayed in after for a couple of years,” son, Ernie, said.
With his finance degree, Capt. Marshall was able to serve in the Army’s finance department where he worked as a payroll officer.
“He was in the finance department because when he joined he had just gotten out of Baylor University as a finance major and business major and that’s where they put him,” said Ernie. “And soon as the war started, when Pearl Harbor was bombed, they sent him straight to Luke Field in Arizona for finance school.”
Marshall was then sent to Duke University for officer’s training school. According to his records, from 1942-1945, the World War II veteran rose in rank with PFC, Staff Sergeant, TSGT Sergeant, 2nd Lt. after Officer Cadet School, and finally captain in the Headquarters of the 8th Services Command. An athlete, he also played basketball in the Army league.
Capt. Marshall remained active in service until the war ended in 1945. In November 1953, he was recalled to support the Korean conflict until his release.
“On December 10, 1945, Lt. General Walton H. Walker thanked Captain Marshall for making a substantial contribution to the Army’s victory in Europe and the Pacific,” city officials noted in a press release. “He praised Captain Marshall for his abilities, faithfulness in performing his duties, and high character standards.
“Captain Marshall leaves a lasting legacy of honorable military service followed by generations of his family, including his son, son-in-law, grandson, and future service by his great-grandson and great-granddaughter upon their graduation from college,” city officials said.
Civilian life
Following his service in the Army, he returned to Marshall where he started a family business, serving as co-owner of Household Supply. He also devoted 25 years, from 1958 to 1983, as a Marshall Independent School District board of trustee.
“He ended up being the president,” Ernie said, noting his father also dedicated about 20 years as vice president.
The Marshall family, as a whole, has contributed 41 years to the MISD board as Capt. Marshall’s son, Ernie served on the board; and daughter-in-law, Cathy, a former MISD principal, currently serves.
Outside of his service on the school board, Marshall worked as a rancher up until he retired a few years ago, his son said.
Cathy expressed her admiration for her father-in-law, describing him as the sweetest and most genuine person one will ever meet.
“He’s funny — even still,” she said, sharing how he joked with a waitress at Porky’s about not being able to reveal the secret to his longevity.
“We take him to Porky’s every Saturday, so the people there know him. We didn’t go during COVID…but it was when he was 101,” Cathy recalled.
“One of the waitresses said: ‘Oh, Mr. Marshall, what’s the secret to being so old, how did you get to be your age?’ And he looked at her and he said: ‘It’s a secret,’” Cathy reminisced, getting tickled at his wit.
His children also admire him as a family man as they watched Marshall and their mother, Miriam, faithfully take care of their brother, Mark, from the time he sustained a brain injury at age 12 until he passed away in his 50s.
Mark was affectionately called the “Wheeling Reporter” for The Marshall News Messenger where he was a frequent contributor.
“Our brother Mark Marshall got hurt in 1971; got a brain injury. He died in 2011. He was 52 years old when he died,” Ernie said. The accident left Mark confined to a wheelchair. “So for 40 years, my mother and daddy took care of him at home. They pretty much put their lives on hold to take care of him.”
It was always a joy, in particular, watching Capt. Marshall take Mark to ball games and trips for fun.
“Mr. Ernest picked him up and carried him from the car to his chair and everywhere,” Palmer said, also admiring Capt. Marshall’s devotion.
“Also on his back,” said Cathy.
“He did that for 40 years,” said Ernie.
Cathy said her father-in-law is known for not only the care for his own children, but the role he’s played in the lives of other children, whom he coached in his son’s youth baseball team, “The Buss”.
“There were about three boys on that team whose fathers had died, and they will say to you that he treated them like his son,” said Cathy. “He really did sweet things for them.”
Capt. Marshall is also known for being active on the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation committee where he proudly served for years.
The family said the World War II veteran is humbled by the upcoming tribute to him this Saturday and is proud to have served the country as an important member of the Army’s support staff.
“I guess a lot of people say, they think everybody that was in World War II was in Europe, or bomb infantry,” his son, Ernie said. “This (speaks to) how you need support people … for every person out there in the field, you need three or four support people to help take care of them.”
Cathy said a favorite story her father-in-law loves to share is of a time when he was stationed at Camp Swift in Tyler, and was responsible for making sure the servicemen were able to receive their pay in the midst of a flood.
“He was an officer then. He was stationed at Camp Swift in Tyler. They supported this whole military people on the payroll, and there was a bad flood and they couldn’t get the trucks (mobilized)… so they had to fly in the money,” Ernie recalled. “We had a picture of him and this other guy carrying this big duffel bag of cash getting off the airplane and taking it, making sure they got paid on time. That’s one story he used to tell.”
Son-in-law Jerry New shared how confident Capt. Marshall stayed during wartime.
“I asked him one time when he first got here after they bombed us and all that: Did you ever think about what would happen to us if you lost a war? He said: ‘No.’”
“He knew we weren’t going to lose,” his daughter Carol Marshall New beamed.
Palmer said she appreciates the family for allowing the museum to honor Capt. Marshall for his service.
“I appreciate the family for allowing us, the museum, to honor him because we do now have a wonderful veteran’s museum in the Carlile Gallery, Service and Sacrifice, and we are fortunate in Marshall to have that quality of an exhibit to honor our veterans’ stories and it just makes our day when we can do something for a veteran,” said Palmer.
“We are encouraging people to blow their horns, shout, scream, wave,” she said of Saturday’s drive-by salute.