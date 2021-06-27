The Marshall Public Library is proud to announce the commencement of the Summer Passport Program.
The Summer Passport Program allows children of all ages to pick up their very own “Marshall Summer Passport” from the Marshall Public Library, the Marshall Main Street office, the Starr Family Home, or the Michelson Museum of Art.
They will be tasked to visit eight specified and two “traveler’s choice” locations and collect a sticker from each location to place on their passport.
Once all sites have been visited the completed passport can be returned to the Marshall Public Library for a swag bag and a Joe Pine Coffee Co. coupon.
For more information about the Summer Passport Program, call the Marshall Public Library at (903) 935-4465 or email at info@marshallpubliclibrary.org