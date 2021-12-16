Yuletide songs will set the tone this holiday season as Annye’s Prayer Garden, located at 1401 Grafton St., in Marshall, presents “Music in the Garden,” starting at 6 p.m., Friday.
“We have singers Kenneth Fisher, Theresa Hudson, family and anyone else that wants to showcase [are welcomed to] for the community, or just because it’s Christmas,” said Annye Fisher, who coordinates the annual Christmas in the garden event with her sister, Mary Chalmers.
As a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed.
“Since COVID, it’s kind of limited, but we’re still social distancing,” said Fisher. “People will sit out in their cars but some can sit out in the garden and they’ll be entertained.”
The program will be an hour-long as it is traditionally.
“We’re really just trying to keep it going because it’s something we don’t want to stop doing because it makes us feel good,” said Fisher. “We look forward to doing it. Last year turned out so well with just family members singing Christmas caroling, so we decided to do it again.”
Fisher invites the public to come and enjoy the joyful tunes as they celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
“Please come by,” Fisher invited. “We want the community to just come back and listen to the music and get into the season. This pandemic has changed a lot of personalities. I just want to get it back alive again, and so people can have something to look forward to.”