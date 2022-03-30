The Marshall Regional Arts Council is sponsoring two performances by Texas Comedies of “Boomtown,” a musical comedy based loosely on historical events, at Memorial City Hall on Sunday April 3 and at Marshall ISD.
The performance of the comedy at Memorial City Hall will begin at 2 p.m. this Sunday, with community members interested in attending able to purchase tickets now at www.memorialcityhall.com. Tickets are for sale at $10, $15 and $20 depending on seating location in the theater.
Fran Hurley, Director of the Marshall Regional Arts Council, said that the organization will also be sponsoring a performance of the comedy for local students on Monday at MISD.
“It’s one of our core values to promote the arts in our community, and also to be sure that local children get to experience all types of art, especially the theater,” Hurley said.
John Cecil, with Texas Comedies, said that the show is set in the most dangerous town in Texas, Boomtown, back in the 1920s.
“In the 1920s, wildcat oil strikes, overnight wealth and Prohibition gave rise to lawless new towns. The most notorious of these was the unruly city of Borger, Texas. Based on memoirs and trial transcripts, Boomtown follows land promoter Ace Borger, who capitalized on oil strikes in the Texas Panhandle. With the notorious Two Gun Dick Herwig installed as sheriff, the town is soon overrun with wild dancehalls, bootleg liquor joints and gambling halls,” Cecil said.
He said that the show is a 70-minute performance and will include a live band, with members Heath Allyn, Dan Dalbout, Kelsey Kimble, Josh Meindertsma, Megan Moore Ortiz, Daniel Winkler, Phil Rodriguez and Rachel Pallante performing.
Sunday’s performance is open to the public, and appropriate for every age group. The performance will also feature an introduction by former state historian Bill O’Neal.