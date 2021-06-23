Summer presents the perfect time for gardening.
In preparation for gardening season, the Harrison County Extension Agency recently conducted a six-week gardening series to help green thumbs achieve their horticulture dreams.
“The Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Garden course is composed of a program orientation session and six class sessions,” said Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald.
Approximately 60 individuals completed the series. Majority of them were participants from the Community Health Core Day Hab programs based in Marshall, Carthage, Atlanta, Longview and Texarkana.
“The out-of-county participants attended via Zoom and Blue Jeans (videoconferencing) online platforms,” said McDonald.
Volunteer groups that helped with the planning and implementation of the program were: Harrison Family & Community Health Committee, Harrison Master Wellness Volunteers, Harrison Leadership Advisory Board, Harrison Master Gardeners, and Harrison Better Living Texas Task Force.
At the end of the six-weeks gardening series, program participants were able to identify the characteristics of a suitable garden site; evaluate soils and identify the main components as sand, silt, clay, or loam; make compost and know what materials are best for home composting; create “pots” from newspaper and use them to plant seeds or seedlings to begin a garden; identify good maintenance practices common to vegetable gardens; keep a garden journal to help observe plant health and growth; investigate problems, and record measures taken to resolve problems; identify causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of common vegetable disorders and diseases; detect common insect pests and beneficial insects; follow best practices for harvesting, handling, and storing produce; and learn how to save seeds.