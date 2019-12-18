The Harrison County NAACP Branch No. 6185 is gearing up for the 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, featuring a noon parade, youth talent show and an evening banquet.
“This is really in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. because this is Martin Luther King’s celebration,” said local NAACP president, Jim McCutchens.
The day-long celebration is set for Monday, Jan. 20.
“The purpose of this day, as Mrs. Charles Wilson who chaired this for many years (planned), is to honor our only African American that our federal government has given a day for, and not just coming to the banquet or participating in the parade, but hopefully doing some service for the community and/or individuals that may need service,” said McCutchens.
“This is the element of what Dr. King actually wanted our society to have, is that we all work and be together as one, as a family,” he said.
The entire community can celebrate the day by supporting and participating in the activities for the day.
McCutchens said tickets are currently available for the evening banquet, which will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per individual. A table for 12 can also be sponsored for $400 apiece. The deadline to sponsor a table is Jan. 15.
“The price includes advertisement in the souvenir booklet,” said McCutchens.
Entries for the noon-day parade will be accepted up until the day of the parade. The fee is $10 per entry. McCutchens said that includes $10 per motorcycle, per horse, etc.
The parade will start at the 1901 Harrison County Historical Courthouse at the downtown square in Marshall.
Participants will go around the square to turn right on South Washington, turn left from South Washington onto Pinecrest Drive, right from Pinecrest Drive to South Garrett Street, left from South Garrett to Bell Street and proceed one block to Marshall Convention Center on right.
All cars, trucks, horses, marching bands, drill teams, cheer squads, organizations, elected officials and more are welcome to participate.
Following the parade, the youth talent show will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Marshall Convention Center’s auditorium. The NAACP invites students from the local schools, day cares, colleges, universities, organizations and churches to participate.
“This event is free to all. Come and encourage our youth,” organizers said.
Embracing the national organization’s virtues of nonviolence and equality for all, this year’s local celebratory theme is: “Defeat Hate- Vote; Your Vote Counts.” The executive committee of the local branch developed the theme to encourage citizens to exercise their right to vote if they want to see change.
McCutchens said despite issues of disenfranchisement and gerrymandering that happens across the nation, the important thing is for citizens to still vote.
“The problem is certainly our society knows many are not going to vote. They bank on it,” said McCutchens. “So we need to bank on voting. Not just blacks. It’s not about a racial thing; it’s about a right thing. If you’re right, right has no color. If we don’t vote our conscience in 2020 it’s not going to get better. It’s going to get worse.”
The youth essay contest is also returning this year. McCutchens said the local branch invites all of the county’s youth and schools to participate.
The topic for this year’s essay focuses not only on this year’s theme, but men, women and children of various ethnic groups sharing in bringing about unity.
“Because this is a major event that affects the lives of many in Harrison County, I am requesting your help in seeing that this is the most successful celebration ever,” said McCutchens.
McCutchens said tax-deductible donations for the occasion are also accepted and will aid in funding awards for participants. Contributions can be mailed to NAACP, 103 Young St., in Marshall.
“Thank you for choosing to make a difference in the lives of the citizens in our community,” said McCutchens.
Application forms for the parade and tickets for the banquet can be received by calling Jim McCutchens at 903-926-3418 or chairperson, Cassandra James, at 903-934-2837. The local branch can also be emailed at naacpharrisoncounty@yahoo.com.