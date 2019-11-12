War epic ‘Midway’ top at box office
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Despite a fresh injection of four big movies into the marketplace including a Stephen King adaptation, a World War II epic, a glossy, holiday-themed romantic comedy and a family friendly comedy, audiences largely stayed away from theaters this weekend and the North American box office is hurting.
Down nearly 27% from last year, the sluggish weekend allowed for a few big surprises however. The biggest surprise was the fact that the Roland Emmerich film “Midway,” which slightly overperformed, snagged the first-place spot over Warner Bros.’ “Doctor Sleep,” a film that came in well under expectations and has left many in the business scratching their heads as to why.
Lionsgate on Sunday estimated that “Midway” earned $17.5 million from 3,242 screens. The studio acquired the film about the Battle of Midway that features a large ensemble cast including Nick Jonas and Patrick Wilson.
“As expected, everyone is ecstatic,” said David Spitz, Lionsgate’s president of domestic distribution.
“Midway” cost a reported $100 million to produce and the studio is projecting that the film will have grossed $20.1 million by the end of Veteran’s Day Monday.
Reviews didn’t seem to play into account with the box office at all this weekend. Critics were not kind to “Midway” (it’s currently at 40% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences, who were largely male (60 and older (87% were over 25) had given the film an A CinemaScore.
And although $17.5 million is not a massive number on its own, it was a significant upset since going into the weekend experts thought the No. 1 spot would easily go to Warner Bros.’ “Doctor Sleep,” the high-profile Stephen King adaptation starring Ewan McGregor. But audiences slept on the well-reviewed (73% on Rotten Tomatoes) sequel to King’s “The Shining” and it grossed only $14.1 million from over 3,800 locations. The film from director Mike Flanagan even utilized the classic imagery of Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film version of “The Shining,” which factored heavily into the marketing.
Budgeted at around $50 million, “Doctor Sleep” was expected to open to over $25 million. The studio was disappointed with the result. But it’s at least partially attributable to the “general malaise” at the box office this weekend.
John Bolton has a book deal
NEW YORK (AP) — Former national security adviser John Bolton has a book deal, The Associated Press has learned.
The hawkish Bolton departed in September because of numerous foreign policy disagreements with President Donald Trump. He reached a deal over the past few weeks with Simon & Schuster, according to three publishing officials with knowledge of negotiations. The officials were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Two of the officials said the deal was worth about $2 million. Bolton was represented by the Javelin literary agency, whose clients include former FBI Director James Comey and the anonymous Trump administration official whose book, “A Warning,” comes out Nov. 19.
The publishing officials did not know the title or release date. Simon & Schuster declined comment Saturday and Javelin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bolton’s 2007 book, “Surrender is Not an Option: Defending America at the United Nations and Abroad,” was published by the conservative Simon & Schuster imprint Threshold Editions.
Bolton’s name has come up often recently during the House impeachment inquiry , which has focused on Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden, the former vice president.
In a transcript of a closed-door interview released Friday, a former national security official described how Bolton had “immediately stiffened” as Ambassador Gordon Sondland “blurted out” that he had worked out a trade — Ukrainians’ probe for an Oval Office welcome for Ukraine’s new president — with Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney.
Fiona Hill said Bolton later told her that “I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up” and asked her to relay that message to a White House lawyer.
Meanwhile, a letter from Bolton’s attorney to the top lawyer for the House alleges that Bolton was “part of many relevant meetings and conversations” pertaining to the House impeachment inquiry of Trump that are not yet public.
The attorney, Charles Cooper, suggests Bolton will appear before Congress only if a judge orders him to do so.
Teigen honored at Baby2Baby gala
CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Chrissy Teigen said she felt honored to receive an award at the Baby2Baby Gala, but her acceptance speech wasn’t all about her achievement: “No kid should go hungry. No kid should not go without the basics in their home.”
Teigen — a model, television host and cookbook author — accepted the Giving Tree Award on Saturday night in Culver City, California. Her husband, singer John Legend, presented her with the award symbolizing her commitment to children in need.
“I feel honored to be honored,” Teigen said.
Legend praised Teigen for being an advocate for children through Baby2Baby. The nonprofit organization looks for high-profile celebs to highlight their mission of helping provide basic necessities to children living in poverty.
Ellen DeGeneres, Kenan Thompson and Andy Cohen congratulated Teigen in a video message.
Teigen said she and Legend have tried to instill the importance of giving to the less fortunate in their young children, Luna and Miles.
“Luna is no stranger to packing up all of her toys and sending them off, and knowing that people are going to open them and love them more and be so excited by them,” she said.
Saturday’s event celebrated the organization and raised funds for children living in poverty. Attendees included singer Katy Perry and former basketball player Kobe Bryant, among the celebrities who donated thousands of dollars toward the cause. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Garner also attended.
Actress Nicole Richie and comedian Ali Wong encouraged attendees to “whip out” their phones to donate to the charity through an electronic system.
“Let’s make it rain,” Wong told the crowd, before yelling “Slam dunk!” to announce Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s $50,000 donation.
For nearly a decade, Baby2Baby has distributed more than 70 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs and foster care, as well as to other children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster.