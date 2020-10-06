With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country.
In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.
The 4-H of Harrison County will observe National 4-H Week this year by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth in our community who are working tirelessly to support each other and their communities.
This year we will hold a poster contest! This is a national “contest”. We encourage ALL 4-H members to participate (clover kids we welcome to participate also but they cannot “place” per 4-H rules).
Posters are due in the office Oct. 7. Entries will also be accepted in picture form if you cannot turn them into the office.
We plan to take some to commissioner’s court and display in the Harrison County Courthouse. Prizes will be given out for the best posters.
COVID has made things more challenging for the 4-H program as a whole. It is very important that we get involved and show people why it is so fun to be in 4-H.
The Harrison County Extension Office is selling “I Support the 4-H of Harrison County” Shirts. These are pre order shirts and all proceed will go directly to the 4-H General fund for Harrison County to help with enrollment fees, contest fees ETC.
If you would like to purchase one let us know at the extension office. They will be $20 a shirt. We are also selling sponsor spots on the back if you or someone you know wants to have their logo appear on the back of these shirts that will be worn by people all over our county.
Throughout National 4-H Week there will be themes we ask all our kids and leaders to participate.
We would love to spot light different kids each day of the week by sharing your story.
Oct. 5-#MadeItHappenMonday
Did you finally try out that new project, win showmanship or learn that new sewing pattern? Brag about what 4-H goals you have reached, on social media.
Oct. 6- #TeachItTuesday
Take what you’ve learned online and teach us about your project, whether that be baking a cake, programming a computer or growing a garden. Teach about your project using photos or videos.
Oct. 7- #4HSpiritDay
It’s time to show your 4-H spirit! Wear all the green you can, sport a 4-H mask, show your 4-H spirit wherever you go and POST PICTURES.
Oct. 8 — #ThrowbackThursday
Time to go through those old photos and memories and post your favorites! Take it back a week, a year or 20 years!
Oct. 9 — #4HFamilyFriday
Your 4-H family is what makes it all worth it, right? So let’s shout out your supportive family, friends and 4-H leaders!
Oct. 10 — #ServiceSaturday #OneDay4H
What difference you can make in one day? Don’t forget to post pictures of your service projects!
The Homeschool 4H club is doing the Pecan Sale this year. They will have 1 lb bags (halves of pieces) if you would like to order pecans you can call Teri Lamb at 903-742-9912 These will be in before Thanksgiving!
As you all may know, the Tractor Supply Co. Paper Clover Campaign is coming up! From Oct. 7 through 18, Tractor Supply will be giving back to Texas 4-H. 90 percent of the funds from this campaign come back to the state they are raised in! What is raised in your county, stays in your county!
Shoppers will also be allowed to donate online if they are shopping on the website: https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/4h
Have a great week and stay safe!