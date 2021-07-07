Editor’s note: The following story is provided by representatives of Friends of Marshall Animals.
Jordan’s Way is on the road and headed for Marshall later this month; one of 20 stops in Texas on a 50-state “Clear the Shelters” tour.
Jordan’s Way is named for the shelter dog that changed the life of the organization’s founder, Kris Rotonda. After Jordan’s passing in 2018, Rotonda made clearing animal shelters his mission, as a way of honoring Jordan and others like her.
At every stop on the tour, Jordan’s Way raises funds on behalf of animal shelters and rescue groups. According to Amy Owen, Vice President of Friends of Marshall Animals (FOMA) and initiator of the event, the largest amount raised on the tour so far was $40,000 for B-Squad Dog Rescue in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“We hope we can beat that number in Marshall,” said Owen.
The event format is similar to an old-fashioned telethon. Instead of a studio, the action will take place at Marshall Animal Control and Shelter, 607 East End Blvd. S.
Judging from previous stops on the tour, activities may include such crowd pleasers as pies-in-the-face, ice-bucket challenges and even a head shaving or two, as the means to encourage donations.
According to Owen, donations are already underway on FOMA’s Facebook page. All Clear the Shelter contributions are earmarked for veterinary support for animals to be transported out of state, and to stock the Marshall Pet Adoption Center with consumable medical items.
You can watch in person or stream the event live from FOMA’s Facebook page on July 21, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.