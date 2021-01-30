JEFFERSON — National Guard members arrived in Marion County on Friday to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents as part of the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program that rolled out this week by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
“We got 100 vaccines,” County Judge Leward LaFleur shared Friday as residents that fell under the phase 1A and 1B qualification categories began forming a line about 10 a.m., at the Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center.
The vaccine was flown from Austin to the Harrison County Airport and then driven to the Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center for the event. LaFleur noted that the kickoff of the program was set to begin at 10 a.m., but due to the vaccine being frozen, they were running about 30 minutes behind.
“When they opened the vaccines they were still frozen. They have to let them thaw out about 30 minutes before they start administering,” Judge LaFleur said. “So, we kind of explained to everybody.”
Attendees didn’t mind the wait, however. They were just appreciative to have the mobile program come to the county.
“All I can say is praise the Lord,” Arthur Chambers, 88, of Jefferson, said as he stood in line waiting for his turn to check in to be vaccinated.
Chambers said getting the vaccine was important to him for the sake of his family.
“I’m 88 years old. My wife is 82, and I think it’s very important,” said Chambers. “I’d like to be around. I’ve got a lot of grandchildren and great grandchildren and I’d like to be around to see when they grow up.”
Debbie Sterling, of Longview, said she too was grateful for the opportunity as she was able to take her mother, a Jefferson resident, to get the vaccine.
“I’m just really thankful that we can get it here in Marion County, and the line is not long and it’s just so nice,” she said.
She commended all involved for making the mobile site a possibility for the county.
“It’s working and they’ve just really got it going, so I just want to praise the judge and all the people working on this,” said Sterling. “They did a great job. My mother lives here, so I got her in. That’s the great thing.
“Once we get this vaccine, we’d at least be able to do some things because we’re just staying home, and I think it’s just going to help everybody if we all get it,” she added.
The Moderna vaccine box consisted of a pack of 10 vials. Each vial has a ready-to-use liquid that does not need to be mixed with a diluent before administration.
Four National Guardsmen were on site — two to administer the vaccine, one to register attendees and a staff sergeant to oversee operations. Representatives from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Division of Emergency Management were also on hand. In addition to County Judge LaFleur, Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker was also on scene Friday.
Mayor Baker expressed how grateful he was to have the program come to the area, too.
“I think we’re very fortunate and blessed to be part of the governor’s rural county pilot program,” Baker said. “I wish we could have 10,000 doses for the 10,000 people that live here, but this is a big step. It’s for us to show the governor that he gave us 100 and we had 100-plus (people) sign up for a waiting list, and that should give him a pretty good barometer as far as the demand on a short (timeframe), because we basically announced this Wednesday for a Friday kickoff. So to have a turnaround like we did, as far as the numbers, is very big and very important.
“While it doesn’t take care of the entire county, it is a great step and we’re just blessed to be part of it and proud that the governor entrusted us to take that first step for our citizens,” Baker added.
Anyone who received a shot Friday will automatically be signed up for an appointment for the second shot, which will be available in about a month. They will not have to re-register to receive the second shot.
“We will have to communicate the official date that we can get the troops back and all that sort of thing to do this,” said Baker.
Baker said the National Guard has been invaluable throughout the pandemic.
“They’re the trained professionals at this,” he said.
The Jefferson mayor said they will also confer with Gov. Abbott’s office regarding vaccinations for those on the waiting list.
“We’ve already started communicating to say: ‘Ok, what’s next because we’re already being asked.’“
“So we will continue — Judge LaFleur and I and Sheriff (David) Capps — working with the governor’s office to basically negotiate and get a second, a third, a fourth , as many of times they can come back with more doses,” said Baker. “There’s 254 counties in Texas. We’re one and so we’re in line with everybody else.”
Judge LaFleur thanked all involved again for making the pilot program inclusion for Marion County a possibility.
“I’ve said thank you to Governor Greg Abbott a thousand times in the last three days, also to State Representative Chris Paddie, the National Guard troops, TDEM, DSHS — everybody that’s had an involvement in this,” LaFleur said. “We couldn’t have done it without them. We’re just really proud to be a part of this and hope to see them come back real soon.”
Marion County is one of five that was selected for the newly launched State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program, created to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas around Texas. Gov. Abbott, along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, announced the creation of the program Wednesday.
“As part of this pilot program, state mobile vaccination teams made up of Texas National Guard personnel will be deployed to five rural Texas counties — DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman, and Starr — to administer vaccinations to qualified Texans in those communities,” Gov. Abbott announced earlier this week. “The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program will help us ramp up vaccination efforts among homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age or older, and among communities in need.”