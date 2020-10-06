Firetrucks, police cars, air ambulances and more were on deck during National Night Out Tuesday night.
Jefferson first responders celebrated National Night Out (NNO) with the community at the Jefferson Transportation and Visitors center at 305 E. Austin St. on Tuesday.
Community members were treated to free food, including hot dogs, drinks, snow cones, ice cream and drinks for the whole family.
Children were also able to pose in front of a number of emergency vehicles, including an air ambulance, fire truck and ambulance.
Children’s bikes and scooters were also available for them to enjoy during the event, with a number of kids choosing to ride the bikes across the parking lot.
Firefighters and police officers cooked food for the community and met with children as they posed in front of the vehicles.
Woodlawn and Nesbitt Volunteer Fire Departments also got into the spirit of things by hosting their own events with free food and fire truck tours.
“It was originally a way for police officers to meet community members and it has changed from that into a chance to meet both police and fire,” Woodlawn Fire Chief David Dean said. “We really like for the community to come out.”
Woodlawn, which has a population of about 400, is nestled in Harrison County between Marshall and Jefferson. They are part of Emergency Service District No. 6 and are protected by Woodlawn VFD, along with ESD No. 6.
For National Night Out, the department offered free food and a kids’ firefighter challenge course. COVID-19 precautions were observed at the event.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. In Texas, NNO is held in October, while the rest of the country holds National Night Out in August.