Even with all of the complications this year has brought, local first responders are working hard to make the annual National Night Out celebrations still a possibility.
Three different communities, Jefferson, Woodlawn and Nessbit, will host events today to celebrate the national event and local first responders.
National Night Out to be held at Woodlawn FD
The 2020 Annual National Night Out event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Woodlawn Fire Department located at 9198 U.S. Hwy. 59 N.
There will be food, fellowship, fire trucks and a chance to visit with FD members. This free event is open to all community members and COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.
National Night Out to be held at Nesbitt FD
The 2020 Annual National Night Out event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Nesbitt Fire Department located at 9091 Hwy. 154.
There will be food, fellowship, fire trucks and a chance to visit with FD members. This free event is open to all community members and COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.
Jefferson’s National Night Out
The annual Jefferson National Night Out celebration will be held Tuesday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Transportation and Visitors Center, located at 305 E Austin St.
Children will have the opportunity to pose with local first responders in a number of emergency vehicles, and free food, drinks and desserts will be provided to all in attendance.
Games, door prizes, face and nail painting will also be available during the event, along with the annual car bash.
The event is free to attend.