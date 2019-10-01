Local first responders are gearing up for the National Night Out events throughout East Texas today.
Participating communities in our area include Marshall, Longview, Hallsville, Jefferson, Waskom and Woodlawn. The following events are planned:
Marshall
The Marshall Police Department will host this year’s National Night Out outside of the Harrison County courthouse in downtown Marshall from 6 to 8 p.m.
Lieutenant Len Ames said there will be free food, games, bounce houses and entertainment for all at the event.
This year, Walmart, Caddo Packing, Super One Food, Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall Ford and Maverick Chevrolet are sponsoring the event.
For questions regarding the event, call Sarah Sheneman at 903-935-4520.
Hallsville
Hallsville will host two National Night Out event today.
The first will be a Timberidge block party hosted by Charles and Carolyn Dawson and the neighborhood watchers from 6 to 8 p.m. at 211 Cheyenne Run.
Community members can come meet local first responders and enjoy hot dogs and refreshments provided by neighborhood watch members.
The second night out will be hosted by the Hallsville Police in the Hallsville City Park from 6 to 9 p.m.
The fire department will be serving hot dogs and drinks, as well as a number of free events open to the public.
Jefferson
The Jefferson Police Department will host it’s National Night Out from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Transportation and Visitor Center, 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson.
The event will include free food and activities for the whole family, and community members are welcome to come and enjoy the time meeting with each other and first responders.
Waskom
Waskom police and firefighters will host their annual community National Night Out event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the fire department’s Central Station on U.S. 80.
Free hot dogs and drinks will be provided by the Waskom police and fire departments, with door prizes donated by individuals, area businesses and organizations given away.
A number of local organizations, clubs, churches and businesses will have booths set up and will be distributing free materials. Nothing will be for sale during the event.
West Harrison
West Harrison volunteer firefighters will host their National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. at Station 1, located at 2586 South Access Road.
Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available to the public as they come and meet with their local first responders.
Woodlawn
The Woodlawn Fire Department will be hosting National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event will include food, fellowship, firetrucks and the chance to meet firefighters.
The event is free and open to the community, located at the fire department at 9198 U.S. 59 North.
DeBerry
The Inter-Community Volunteer Fire Department will host its National Night Out party from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the fire station, located on FM 1186 just off U.S. 79 in Panola County.
The event will include free hot dogs, chips and drinks, as well as handouts for kids. Firefighters will show off their equipment and apparatus while meeting the community.
The event is free and open to the public is invited.
Longview
Longview’s National Night Out will be at 6 p.m.at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, 100 Grand Blvd.
The event will include information on child ID, emergency vehicle displays, vendor booths and other activities.
The event will provide information on hosting a National Night Out party Oct. 8. Neighborhood watch groups, apartment representatives, city officials, Longview police officers and Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies will be available to answer questions