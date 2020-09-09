Marshall’s annual National Night Out, much like everything else in 2020, is going to look different this year.
City spokesperson Stormy Nickerson said that while citizens have done a good job of keep the COVID-19 virus infection rate low, there was no way for the city to be able to host the traditional NNO and keep citizens safe.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said that MPD and the Marshall Fire Department will be hosting a number of programs in lieu of the annual event, and are canceling the large gathering traditionally associated with the event.
Details on these programs will be announced as they are planned, though Carruth said that next year’s National Night Out is already scheduled for Oct. 5, 2021.
“National Night Out allows residents to develop a personal relationship with local first responders and connects people with vital community resources,” Carruth said. “Next year’s event will be at the 1901 Historic Harrison County Courthouse Square and is planned to be bigger and better than ever.”
Traditionally, National Night Out occurs during October every year in Texas, and is an opportunity for the community to come out and meet their local law enforcement officers and first responders.
Last year’s events featured demonstrations by the Marshall Fire Department using the Jaws of Life, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team, among many others.
The event also traditionally features free food, music, games and other entertainment for the whole family.
Since 1984, National Night Out has served to promote police-community partnerships and encourage neighborhood relationships by millions of people in all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide.
“The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and your surroundings. National Night Out triumphs over a culture that isolates us from each other and allows us to rediscover our communities,” shared Kay Bailey Hutchison, former United States Senator, and current Permanent Representative to NATO since 2017.