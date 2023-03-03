The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Kellyville area of Marion County on Thursday evening.
The tornado was one of at least six in the area they've confirmed so far, the National Weather Service said.
Survey teams were out in several areas of East Texas and Louisiana on Friday looking at possible tornado damage after the NWS said a round of low-topped super cell thunderstorms developed and led to short-lived tornadoes during the evening hours on Thursday — followed by a cold front bringing a line of thunderstorms across the area with damaging winds and embedded short-lived tornadoes.
A preliminary storm damage survey in the Kellyville and Berea areas of Marion County says an EF-1 tornado was on the ground from 5:05 to 5:10 p.m. just south of the community and headed north to Berea along a 3.25 mile path. The National Weather Service said it had estimated peak winds of 105 mph. No injuries or deaths were reported.
"This EF1 tornado affected the Kellyville community west/northwest of Jefferson and it mainly tracked north along Kellyville Road," the NWS said. "The tornado was at its strongest and widest as it crossed State Highway 49. A majority of the damage was to trees through a combination of uprooting and trunk snapping. There were a few outbuildings damaged or mostly destroyed by the wind with some homes and other structures damaged, mainly due to impact from large limbs and trees falling on top of them."
The storm survey teams also identified an EF-0 tornado in Franklin County between Mt. Vernon and Hagansport, an EF-1 tornado in Cass County south of Atlanta, an EF-1 tornado in Shreveport near Waterford Drive and Ellerbe Drive, an EF-1 in Miller County, Arkansas near the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area and an EF-0 in Bienville Parish, Louisiana on Louisiana 516.
The National Weather Service said additional surveys were planned for Saturday. A list of possible tornado damage areas identified Friday morning included three other sites in Harrison County, in the Marshall area, in the Scottsville area and in the Caddo Lake area.