The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado hit the Elysian Fields are in both Harrison and Panola counties on Tuesday evening.
The tornado had an estimated peak wind of 115 mph and a width of about 460 yards. It ran along a 9.15 mile-path beginning around 3:38 p.m. about 13 miles southwest of Waskom in Panola County to about four miles south-southwest of Waskom in Harrison County.
"The tornado initially touched down in a forested area in Panola County off of CR-3123," the NWS said. "There, approximately 200 softwood trees were snapped and uprooted across an area around 460 yards wide. The tornado damage swath narrowed as it continued to do roof damage to a single family home off of CR-312 and CR-3123."
The tornado continued to snap and uproot trees as it crossed FM 31 and into Harrison County, the NWS said.
"The tornado then crossed Old Town Road (CR-1202) and FM-451, as it continued to uproot trees and down large branches. The tornado then paralleled CR-1214 as it continue to do tree damage," the NWS said. "It finally crossed FM-9 and hit a two story home, removing large portions of the roof before it lifted shortly after."
The NWS thanked the the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Panola County and Harrison County Emergency Management teams for their assistance in locating damage during the survey.
There were at least three confirmed tornadoes in the Ark-La-Tex region, the NWS said. Along with the Elysian Fields tornado, an NWS damage survey team identified an EF-2 tornado that hit the southwestern Caddo Parish area. A second NWS team was set to survey damage near Farmerville in Union Parish in Louisiana, but results of that assessment were not immediately available.