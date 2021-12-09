National Weather Service expands area under 'slight risk' of severe weather Friday

The area of East Texas that could see a slight risk of severe weather on Friday was expanded further west on Thursday.
The National Weather Service said that area, which stretches from the Texas-Louisiana border to Longview, could see the worse impacts of a storm system Friday night into early Saturday morning.
But the worst of the storm is expected to hit northeast of the four-state region, into Arkansas and Tennessee, Meteorolgist Matt Hemingway said in a Thursday morning weather briefing.
“We are going to see some unseasonably warm temperatures both today and tomorrow with possible record highs on Friday with very strong southerly flow ahead of a cold front,” he said. “That cold front is expected to arrive across our region Friday night and gradually progress through the area through Saturday morning. This front will bring a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms with it.”
Primary threats for this storm system include damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.
“Right now, the higher threat will reside just to our northeast, but again slight risk covering much of southwest Arkansas, the eastern half of Northeast Texas and all of Louisiana,” he said.
‘Roller-coaster temperatures’
Behind and ahead of the front, Hemingway says the East Texas area will see potentially record high temperatures on Friday before dropping down to near-freezing on Saturday and then having warm temperatures return through much of next week.
On Friday, Hemingway said the East Texas area should see temperatures in the high 70s or low 80s before the cold front.
Drought conditions expected to worsen
Hemingway said the drought continues to worsen across East Texas, with all of our region in moderate drought.
With the drought and expected winds from the front passing through, Hemingway said there is a possible fire danger concern.
“We are in drought and so you have to keep in mind with the lack of rain we’ve had, any kind of stronger winds we do see will pose a fire danger, and that really, even though it’s a fairly slight risk, certainly something we can at least highlight,” he said.
This weekend’s storm is not expected to put a major dent in drought conditions, Hemingway said, with expected precipitation generally along a tenth or a quarter of an inch.
That’s typical for La Niñas, Hemingway said.
“La Niña, which continues to be on the increase as far as La Niña conditions, does typically result in below normal precipitation and above normal temps for our area overall on the whole,” he said.