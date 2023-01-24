Heavy rain is in the forecast on Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.
Harrison and Marion counties are expected to get between 1 and 1.5 inches.
“The threat of heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be increasing through the day on Tuesday into Tuesday night as a strong upper-level disturbance shifts into the region,” the NWS said. “Total rainfall amounts will generally range between 1-3 inches, with the highest totals across Deep East Texas into much of North Louisiana.”
A wind advisory is also in effect from noon Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, with north winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the NWS said. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. In addition, strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.”
The NWS advised to “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Also, boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.”