The National Weather Service was warning of potential severe weather overnight Friday into Saturday morning for much of East Texas.
"The Storm Prediction Center's Day 3 Outlook has a Slight Risk for many of our Texas and Oklahoma counties mid to late Friday evening, including ALL HAZARD threats," the NWS said. "This line of thunderstorms will continue to push eastward, taking a Marginal Risk into the heart of our four state area during the overnight hours."
The western part of East Texas, including western portions of Harrison and Marion County are under a "slight" risk, while the eastern portions are under a "marginal" risk.
The NWS said potential hazards and threats included low tornado potential, up to 70 mph winds, quarter-sized hail max, and a slight risk of heavy rain and flooding across the ArkLaTex area.