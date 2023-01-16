The National Weather Service says it is monitoring the chance for strong to severe storms across the region on Wednesday, with heavy rain and some severe thunderstorms possible.
Most of Harrison and Marion counties are under a "slight" risk Wednesday for severe weather, with damaging winds being a potential impact and between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall possible.
"Ample antecedent moisture, in combination with lift from a robust frontal boundary, will provide enough fuel for some potentially severe thunderstorms on Wednesday," the NWS said.