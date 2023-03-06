Continued surveying of damage from storms that hit the East Texas region last Thursday night have revealed straight-line wind damage in Marshall, the National Weather Service said.
The straight-line winds started at 10:26 p.m. Thursday about two miles southwest of Marshall and ended about 10:28 p.m. one mile east southeast of Marshall.
"A strong line of thunderstorms produced damaging winds of 95 mph as it moved through southwest Marshall, TX," the NWS said. "Doppler radar indicated a Mesovortex as the storm moved into the Bel Air neighborhood south of W Pinecrest Drive and S Washington Ave. A mesovortex is a small-scale rotational feature that is often found in a convective thunderstorm and is usually associated with tornadoes.
"Not all mesovortex signatures indicate that a tornado is present. We found a number of trees either uprooted or snapped at the trunk across the Bel Air community, however, after some consideration of the direction they laid, it was determined that the winds were evident of straight-line winds and not that of a tornado. A good reminder that straight-line winds and downbursts can often produce damage very similar to that of a tornado."
The National Weather Service had previously confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Kellyville area of Marion County on Thursday evening.
The tornado was one of seven tornadoes in the area confirmed by survey teams on Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
A preliminary storm damage survey in the Kellyville and Berea areas of Marion County says an EF-1 tornado was on the ground from 5:05 to 5:10 p.m. just south of the community and headed north to Berea along a 3.25 mile path. The National Weather Service said it had estimated peak winds of 105 mph. No injuries or deaths were reported.
"This EF1 tornado affected the Kellyville community west/northwest of Jefferson and it mainly tracked north along Kellyville Road," the NWS said. "The tornado was at its strongest and widest as it crossed State Highway 49. A majority of the damage was to trees through a combination of uprooting and trunk snapping. There were a few outbuildings damaged or mostly destroyed by the wind with some homes and other structures damaged, mainly due to impact from large limbs and trees falling on top of them."
The storm survey teams also identified an EF-0 tornado in Franklin County between Mt. Vernon and Hagansport, an EF-1 tornado in Cass County south of Atlanta, an EF-1 tornado in Shreveport near Waterford Drive and Ellerbe Drive, an EF-1 in Miller County, Arkansas near the Sulphur River Wildlife Management Area, an EF-0 in Bienville Parish, Louisiana on Louisiana 516 and an EF-1 near the Appleby community in Nacogdoches County.