Severe weather looks increasingly likely this Friday as a powerful storm system enters the region. Panola County is in the potential threat area of greatest concern, the National Weather Service said.
“All modes of severe weather appear to be in play with this system, including the threat of tornadoes in addition to large hail and damaging winds,” the NWS said. “Isolated flash flooding also cannot be ruled out as rainfall amounts could exceed 2-3 inches in some areas.”
The NWS advises people to plan ahead and check back for updates throughout the week on this potential threat of severe weather.