Wind and rain are on the horizon, the National Weather Service says.
A wind advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday across all of East Texas, with south winds between 20 and 25 mph and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
The NWS says gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small crafts.
The NWS is also looking at potential severe weather on Wednesday, with the majority of Panola, Rusk and Smith counties — and all areas north — under a “slight” risk, which is the second of five risk categories.
The NWS said tornado potential is low, but damaging winds up to 60 mph, quarter-sized hail and isolated heavy rain are all threats Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning as a secondary, powerful cold front pushes through the region.
“Some of these storms associated with the second round of thunderstorms do have the potential to become severe as they move through the area,” the NWS said in a forecast discussion. “Right now the best chance for this will be for areas along and north of the I-20 corridor where damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible.”
The NWS says the area will see a “drastic difference in temperatures from Wednesday to Thursday as highs will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s across our northwest zones to the lower and mid 60s across our southeast zones.”
“Chilly conditions settle in with clearing skies and cold air advection for Thursday night with lows dropping into the mid 20s to lower 30s across the area. Friday and Saturday will remain cool, with afternoon highs ranging from the lower to mid 50s across the area. By Sunday things begin to warm back into the 60s with showers and thunderstorms returning to the area by the afternoon,” the NWS said.