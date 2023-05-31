The almost 50 graduating seniors at Harleton High School officially walked across the stage on Friday last week, receiving their diplomas.
Many of the students had spent the last 13 years together, growing up in Harleton and going through a number of tumultuous events, including the 2020 pandemic.
Salutatorian Even Weese discussed the issues faced by the class their freshman year, where the lost a wide range of regular high school experiences when they were stuck working from home.
“If we can overcome that, we can overcome anything,” Weese said, “Congratulations, Class of 2023, you are ready, and the world is waiting for you.”
During the event, the class also heard from their Valedictorian MaKenna Lockhart, who discussed the long history all of the students had together at HHS and all of the memories they made along the way.
“We started with nap time, and now we are together graduating as a senior class,” Lockhart said.
She offered advice to her fellow classmates during her speech, including to take the time to go out and do the things they have always dreamed about doing, and to be resilient and work hard to accomplish their goals.
“Dig deep and be resilient, pick yourself up and start again,” she said.
She added that she hoped her fellow classmates would let go of the negative comments, and follow their hearts.
“Most importantly I would like to thank God, because if it was not for him I would not be here in front of your now,” she said.