A new Star-Spangled banner waves once more at the Marshall ISD administration flag complex as school officials along with community partners gathered Monday in observance of the 244th anniversary of Flag Day.
“Thank you for this beautiful day,” Travis Keeney, president of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce’s military affairs committee, said as he ended the ceremony in prayer.
Keeney thanked the school district and its maintenance staff for their assistance in changing out the flag. He also thanked members of the local Knights of Columbus Council No. 1422 for their support in spearheading the program. Keeney additionally expressed appreciation to Coldwell Banker for sponsoring the new flag.
“Thank you for our wonderful city; our wonderful school district, Marshall ISD, and our great community organizations like the Knights of Columbus, the Chamber of Commerce, Coldwell Banker and many other businesses that support our local community,” said Keeney.
“I ask that we as a community and we as a school district do not forget the meaning behind this flag — the many years of history of the men and women that have fought and died to support it,” he added. “I pray that we take good care of this country of ours, this community of ours, this city of ours, these schools of ours and this flag.”
The national Flag Day observance is celebrated June 14 in commemoration of the adoption of the American flag on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.
The new 25-foot-by-30-foot flag stands tall at the Marshall Flag Complex, which is located at the corner of US Highway 59 and State Highway 43, adjacent to Marshall High School and the MISD administration building.
The Council, based out of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, supplied the retired flag six months ago, in observance of Pearl Harbor Day, in December. The new one, raised on Monday, was provided by Coldwell Banker Lenhart Realty.
The flag ceremony is hosted semi-annually on Flag Day and Pearl Harbor Day to retire the old and raise a new one in salute to Old Glory.
‘That’s probably one of the most important tasks and it’s sincerely appreciated by all of us,” Keeney said of the raising of the new flag.
Sharing the meaning behind the flag’s colors, Keeney noted that the red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.
According to the history, the Continental Congress adopted the “Stars and Stripes” as the official flag of the United States of America on June 14, 1777.
“The flag should also be displayed on all government buildings and some organizations and municipalities, as required. United States Army also celebrates the US Army’s birthday on this day. Congress adopted the American Continental Army after reaching a consensus position in the committee on the whole on June 14, 1775. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day,” said Travis as he shared some history. “The flag has gone through many iterations over the years, 27 to be exact.
Keeney noted that the current 50-star flag was designed by Robert G. Heft, of Lancaster, Ohio, and adopted in 1960. Heft, who was nicknamed the “Betsy Ross” of America’s 50-star flag, submitted the redesign in a contest in 1958 as a student in high school. His was among 1,500 submissions.
“President Dwight D. Eisenhower approved the design and it’s stood since 1960,” said Keeney.
“Several flags are also still existent on the moon today,” he added. “We believe five of six are still flying on the moon in various conditions, from the Apollos 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17 missions, each having an astronaut placing them on the moon.
Knights of Columbus member, Bill Elliot, also expressed how important Flag Day is.
“Today, give us hope, prosperity … for the future, for being able to do this again,” he said as he opened the ceremony in prayer.