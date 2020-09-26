A new baking and restaurant supply store, Effort Products, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce this week.
Owner of the store John Stanley said that he wanted to move his successful Houston based business into Marshall to be closer with his family, since both his children and grandchildren live in town.
“It’s been my dream to get back to Marshall,” Stanley said. “Now my grandkids are involved in the business too and that’s great for them.”
He said that the business, located at 1207 E Grand Ave., is a wholly unique idea, offering a wide variety of restaurant, catering, and baking supplies.
“My business was built around helping new small businesses,” Stanley said. “We offer a way for them to come in and pick up anything they need once or twice a week, instead of forcing them to purchase in large orders.”
The grand opening hosted on Wednesday was very successful, according to Stanley, who said that the chamber brought out a wave of support from the community for the new business.
Stanley added that through word of mouth, members from nearby communities have already been over to the new location to check out what they have to offer.
“I welcome everyone to just come and stop by, take a look at what we have and see what we can do for you,” he said.
If there is anything not sold at the location that the community is interested in purchasing, Stanley said that all they have to do is let him know and he will do his best to get the item in stock.
“Right now we are all about just serving the Marshall community and seeing what they need from us,” he said.
For more information on the store visit the businesses Facebook page at www.facebook.com/EffortProductsinMarshall.