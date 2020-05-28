With the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing restrictions, nature is providing a sense of relief and peace for many people, especially in the East Texas region.
Though state park reopened several weeks ago, and those with existing camping reservations were allowed to stay overnight starting last week, starting May 27 new camping reservations for overnight stays in state parks are now being allowed once again. These reservations are being accepted for June 1 through Sept. 7 to allow campers to enjoy the great outdoors for summer vacation.
“No one is more pleased than us to welcome more outdoor enthusiasts back into state parks as part of the continued reopening of Texas,” said Carter Smith, Executive Director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “Our careful and deliberate approach to phasing in the reopening has served our visitors, volunteers, and staff well as we have continued our emphasis on the safety of everyone in the parks. Even in this limited capacity, we are glad that we can get more Texans and their families safely back on the trails and in the campsites to enjoy all the many unique spaces and places that make Texas state parks so special.”
As part of COVID-19 restrictions, all guests, including annual pass holders are required to pre-purchase day passes and make overnight reservations in advance. A limited number of overnight spaces and individual day passes are being allowed per day.
Making reservations online is the quickest and easiest way to reserve your spot in the park. Reservations can also be made by calling 512-389-8900, but do expect longer than normal wait times right now.
Social distancing standards and public health recommendations remain in effect, including the recommendation to wear face coverings and bring your own supply of hand sanitizer, Texas Parks and Wildlife officials stated.
Operational changes still in effect at parks include the suspension of all equipment rentals, in-person programs and transactions in parks. All headquarters, visitor centers and nature centers will also remain closed for now.
The continuation of overnight reservations and other park operations are subject to change and are dependent on current data, staffing levels and public health recommendations. Check the TPWD website and Texas State Parks Alert Map for the latest information.
These guidelines are in effect for many area parks including Caddo Lake State Park, Martin Creek Lake State Park and Tyler State Park. A few parks throughout Texas are still closed so it is advised to check with Texas Parks and Wildlife before venturing out.