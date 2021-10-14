City officials have confirmed that a building permit has been filed for a new Chick-fil-A location at 1400 East End Blvd. N in Marshall, with construction on the site underway.
The new business is the second Chick-fil-A location to come to Marshall, with the first located on the East Texas Baptist University campus.
A plan review for the new business was obtained in March 2021, with the company waiting until Sept. 22 to file for a building permit for the site.
The permit states that owner Cole Richards hired Buffalo Construction out of Kentucky as the contractor for the project. No estimated time table for when the business will be open was provided.
The News Messenger will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.