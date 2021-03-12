Marshall will be getting its first drive-thru Chick-Fil-A restaurant location. City officials confirmed that the new restaurant will be moving to the area, located at 1400 E. End Blvd N. near the intersection of Poplar Street and Highway 59.
City Manager Mark Rohr confirmed the restaurants interest in Marshall, stating that the new addition to the city is a result, in part, of ongoing work to make Marshall a more attractive place for residents and businesses.
This is the second Chick-Fil-A location in Marshall, in addition to the restaurant currently located on East Texas Baptist University Campus that opened Jan. 13, 2020.
Though Marshall Economic Development Corporation was not directly involved with bringing Chick-Fil-A into Marshall, MEDCO Executive Director Rush Harris said it was very likely that the business saw some research they have provided on statistics for Marshall.
"We are very happy to see them come into Marshall," he said. "It's a positive indicator that Marshall's business economy is doing well."
Several Chick-Fil-A locations have recently been developed in East Texas including one in Kilgore, Palestine, Jacksonville and Tyler.
This story is developing, and more information will be presented as it becomes available.