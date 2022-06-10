Registration is now ongoing for a new Christian private school in Marshall and classes will begin this August.
The Heart Dream Christian Academy, located at 1315 Calloway St. inside the former Robert E. Lee Elementary School building, is currently accepting registration for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The new school will host an open house event from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 23 at the school. Guests will walk through the updated school building and see classrooms where the students will learn through the Abeka curriculum.
The facility, one half consisting of a daycare facility for younger children and the other half housing the new academy for students, also includes an outdoor playground for children of varying ages. The updated facility also is locked down at all times for security and allows a parent sign-out process for checking students out of school.
Classes will begin at the academy for the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 11.
Heart Dream Fellowship Pastor Emmett Gagnard and his wife Vickie Gagnard first came up with the idea for a Christian private school when they purchased the former elementary school campus in 2017 and opened the daycare in 2018 after obtaining the proper licensure.
The couple and their church purchased the property with the mission of helping the community, leading to the church’s current theme, “My community, my responsibility.”
“After several years of dreaming and pre-planning, my wife and I are excited about opening Heart Dream Christian Academy this fall,” Pastor Gagnard said. “We are announcing pre-registration and pre-enrollment now for kindergarten through sixth grades. We will expand in the future to include all grades but for the time being, we are starting with the kindergarten and elementary grades.”
The pastor said all staff and teachers have been hired and certified teachers will be instructing the students through the Abeka curriculum. The academy is a member of the Association of Christian Schools International, which provides accreditation to Christian private and charter schools.
Those interested in enrolling in the new academy should contact the school by calling (903) 935-5289 to obtain the information about registration and the applicable fees.
“We are determined to teach values and curriculum that undergird our American way of life, and that includes showing our allegiance to almighty God, whose blessings we acknowledge and believe should be a part of every child’s education,” Pastor Gagnard said.
Heart Dream Christian Academy will include classic academic education, paired with biblical and patriotic values, character building, creativity and innovation.
The Gagnards also have plans to further add to the facility in the future by utilizing space on the property to add a skating rink and miniature putt-putt golf course to allow children a safe and fun place to fellowship.
The Heart Dream Christian Academy’s advisory board consists of current educators and education consultants who have years of experience in the field of education.
“Additionally, the Gagnards have enlisted the assistance of a long-time Christian school administrator, Carl Teel, who serves in a consultant role,” the advisory board said in a statement. “Administrator Teel is well versed on all things related to Christian schools. He has helped us with the curriculum selection, policy information and aided in gaining membership in the ACSI. We are thankful that he has been here to guide us through the whole process of forming and getting started.”
Teel said the academy is well poised to begin providing a top level education to the students of the community.
“It was very important that Heart Dream Christian Academy join the ACSI for its academic standing,” Teel said. “I was also pleased that after evaluating various curriculum, they advisory committee selected the Abeka curriculum. The Abeka school curriculum is a well established Christian-based educational program that is superior in every way.”
Pastor Gagnard said he and the academy’s staff are eager for the school year to begin.
“The pioneers that built America used the genius of the one-room schoolhouse to educate all the children for generations, which resulted in a high degree of advancement and industrialization,” he said. “In a modified way, we will utilize some of the same instructional techniques of the pioneers by grouping our students in some combined grades for the core subjects. By daily reviewing the lower grade content and previewing the higher grade content, every student will fill in any learning gaps which will result in achieving an advanced and superior education.”