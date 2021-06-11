Additional Christmas fun will be underway for the community after councilmembers considered approval of an annexation, service and development agreement between the city of Marshall and Piney Land I, LLC, which they approved unanimously on Thursday.
This agreement was requested by the land owners Douglas and Natalie Stanley in partnership with Jimmy Coulter Senior and his family, who currently own 126.51 acres of land in Marshall, but outside of the official city limits.
This agreement allowed for all commercial operations taking place in that area to be subject to city taxes, in exchange for the city constructing and maintaining Martin Lake Loop and providing municipal services there.
Douglas Stanley presented at the meeting, stating that the intention is to construct a Christmas lights theme park on the land called Piney Park, which they hope to eventually expand to include a fall festival as well as other attractions.
“The research we have conducted indicates that this is the first annexation in the city since 1996,” said City Manager Mark Rohr.
Stanley said that the park will feature an array of Christmas themed attractions for the holiday season, including a walk around Christmas lights trail, a food truck area, a slide and bounce houses for children, as well as a light maze and hay rides.
“When we look at the East Texas platform, we think your downtown attraction has it figured out, and no one else really does,” Stanley said. “What we are trying to do is bring a next level kind of light attraction to this area.”
Rohr said that this agreement allowed for the city to take responsibility for the road, but that a later Chapter 380 economic agreement would be presented to councilmembers involving the park.
This agreement will offer an economic incentive for Piney Park, which the MEDCO board has already approved.
“We want to make Marshall a destination, and this takes it to a whole other level,” Rohr said, stating that the new park creates synergy with Wonderland of Lights, and brings people into the community to spend some money and hopefully, to spend the night.
The projected annual revenue for the city from the park slightly over $76,000, with the Chapter 380 agreement splitting the cost of the financial incentive between MEDCO and the city of Marshall at $97,500 each.
Based on financial projections from the park, the incentive amount will likely be paid back to the city in less than two years time.
Councilmembers also approved this expenditure for MEDCO, which is required if it is over $50,000, during the meeting.
“They want to be open this year, so we are on a very fast track,” Rohr said. “But it all starts here, with council approval tonight.”
During Thursday’s regular city council meeting councilmembers also approved a bid for the city’s 2021 Street Improvement Project.
Director of Public Works Eric Powell proposed the bid for approval, with the base bid and alternate “A” being awarded to Rayford’s Truck and Tractor at the amount of $1,468,558.
The 2021 Street Improvement Plan breaks down roads identified in need of repair within the city of Marshall into two parts.
Within part one of the plan 25 streets were identified for reconstruction and 26 streets were identified for overlay. A full list of streets identified for needed reconstruction and overlay repairs in the 2021 street improvement plan is available at www.marshalltexas.net.
“I am pleased with this bid, the prices came in better than expected,” said Director of Public Works Eric Powell, adding that with the additional savings they were able to expand the number of roads covered under the program this year.
Additionally, councilmembers approved the cities project and financing plans for the first tax increment reinvestment zone.
“This is the fifth step, in a five step process that I started here to get the TIF approved,” said Community and Economic Director Fabio Angell. “This is the final step.”
This ordinance officially instated the TIRZ, which is a mechanism that will raise money in the form of “increment tax” revenues over the next 15 years.
This will allow the city to use the funds collected to reinvest in the TIRZ area, by focusing on infrastructure projects deemed necessary by the city.
The project plan outlines a number of these potential new projects to be funded by the TIRZ, which include overall enhancement of the four blocks included in the TIRZ, as well as maintenance, upkeep, administration and marketing costs. These project total $2,055,000 in estimated costs.
Councilmembers also approved the Community Block Development Grant Program plan for 2021 during Thursday’s meeting, after a public hearing was held on the new program with no one coming forward from the community to speak.
This item was already presented to councilmembers and the community, though recently the United States Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) made the city aware of an additional allocation of $5,151, which was missed due to a calculation error.
Because of this change in funding, city councilmembers were required to discuss and consider approval of the CDBG Annual Action Plan at the new award amount of $354,688.
Angell also presented five Small Business Grant Fund applications for city approval on Thursday, all of which were unanimously approved.
Grants have a maximum price of $2,500, with all five businesses applying for and receiving the maximum grant amount.
These businesses include Yulanda’s Hair Salon, Taqueria El Guerito, Level Up Nutrition, Marshall I-20 E Truck Stop Inc (Pony Express) and Rey of Love Church Supply.
Councilmembers will also approved new appointments and reappointments to the city’s planning and zoning commission as well as the Main Street Board.
For the planning and zoning commission, two outgoing members Kyle Dansby and Matthew Kuhn, were reappointed to the board. This left one vacancy for commission member Colin Brady, whose term expired on the board and cannot be reappointed.
Both Robert Cole and Anne Mangrum expressed interest in serving on the board, with Robert Cole selected to fill the position.
Brady was also presented with a plaque during the meeting recognizing him for his six years in volunteer service to the board.
Regarding the Main Street Board, two community members Jay Carriker and Jeanette Krohn have expressed interest in serving on the board and both were officially appointed as new members on Thursday.
Mayor pro tem Amanda Abraham also presented a proclamation during the meeting declaring June 10 through 13 as “Square Dance Week” in the city of Marshall.