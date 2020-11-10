Three newly elected city council members will participate in their first city meeting this Thursday, at 6 p.m. hosted virtually by the city of Marshall.
Council members Doug Lewis and Larry Hurta opted to not run for reelection this year, with Amanda Abraham and Micah Fenton elected to their vacant positions.
Additionally, a special called election was held for District Two after the resignation and eventual death of former councilmember Gail Beil. Leo Morris, who has served as the interim council member in the position since February, was elected to fill the position.
Council members will consider a number of resolutions during the meeting to accept the results of the elections, including the passage of 16 amendments to the city charter and one reauthorizing the local sales tax.
Outgoing commissioners will be presented with plaques, and then new council members will take the oath of office.
Council members will then break into closed session to discuss who will be appointed as mayor and mayor pro tem, after which they will elect both positions in open session.
On the Agenda
After all post election issues are dealt with, the new council will conduct a public hearing and then consider amending the Community Development Block Grant 5-year Consolidated Plan and the 2020 Program Year Annual Action Plan to include CDBG-COVID funds and proposed plans by the city for those funds.
Main Street Manager Rachael Chapman will present on this to the council.
Council members will also consider approval of an ordinance amending Chapter 14, Garbage, Trash, and Weeds of the Code of Ordinances during the meeting.
The amendment will revise the schedule of refuse rates, provide for monthly charges, and establish an effective date of Jan. 1, 2021.
Director of Eric Powell will present this to the council, along with a resolution for councilmembers to consider which would suspend SWEPCO’s proposed effective date related to its statement of intent to increase rates, submitted to the city of Marshall around Oct. 13.
The resolution also allows council members to consider engaging special counsel to represent the city with regard to SWEPCO’s statement of intent; authorizing intervention in proceedings related to SWEPCO’S statement of intent through a coalition of cities known as Cities Advocating Reasonable Deregulation, or CARD, and directing SWEPCO to reimburse the city’s reasonable rate case expenses related to SWEPCO’S statement of intent.
Council members will also consider approval of additional applications for the city’s Small Business Grant Fund program. As of this week only two businesses have been approved for the grant funds, Central Perks and Luxury Nail and Spa.
The consideration of the purchase of seven new Police Department vehicles and authorization for the city manager to execute the purchase will also be done during the meeting Thursday.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth will also present to commissioners during the meeting on how the department’s annual National Prescription Drug Take Back event went this year.
Powell will also present to the council a proposal for their approval to purchase a boom-axe for the public works department.
Knuckols, Duvall, Hallum, & Co. will present the council with the city’s annual audit report for the 2019 fiscal year during the meeting.
Mark Rohr, the city manager, will also report to the commission on needed appointments to the various city boards, commissions and committees.
This meeting will be conducted utilizing a video and audio conferencing tool, as well as, a standard conference call. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during citizen comment can be found at www.marshalltexas.net.