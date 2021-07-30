A new branch of Uncle Joes Coffee and Cones, a popular ice cream and coffee shop in Gilmer, is planning to open its doors in Marshall next month at the old Stagecoach building at 409 E. Grand Ave.
Owner Mercedes Kotchev runs the business with her husband George, and said that they are in the process of expanding both to Marshall and to Longview, moving their one store operation to three stores.
“We are really excited, we were only planning to open up the location in Longview but then this unexpectedly opened up to us, and it feels like such a blessing,” Kotchev said.
The location is currently undergoing a major renovation according to Kotchev, who said that she has been working with her team late through the night to get the place ready to operate next month.
A soft opening with the full menu through the stores drive-thru window is planned for Aug. 6 next week, with a larger grand opening celebration planned for later, when the full dining room is completed.
“We are doing a lot to make this place look totally different,” Kotchev said. “We like to put a bit of ourselves in each of our designs, and this is going to be based off of a recent trip we took and will be beach themed.”
The menu will be the same as the one currently being served at the businesses Gilmer store, featuring an array of coffee drinks, ice cream, baked goods and more.
Kotchev said that the location is well known for their coffee, offering a wide range of espresso drinks, hot and iced coffee, frappes and even smoothies.
Additionally, she said that they are able to import a number of their baked goods from Europe thanks to her husband who is originally from Europe. With the exception of the stores homemade cupcakes, which are a personal specialty of Kotchevs.
“We know we offer things that no one is going to be able to get anywhere else in the area,” she said.
Along with the food and drinks, the location is going to offer a fun, family friendly atmosphere that Kotchev said she hopes the community will use as a gathering place.
“Were going to have games, and have our usual fun bright colors, it will really look like a totally different place,” she said.
With the location of the new business so close to both Wiley College and the East Texas Baptist University, Kotchev said that it was her goal to make the new store a safe place for college students to gather later in the evening.
“We are open every night till at least 8 p.m., and were going to do that here too, so that students have a fun place to come do work or to hang out with their friends when it gets later at night,” she said.
To keep up with the business or to view the businesses full menu go to Uncle Joe’s Coffee and Cones on Facebook at www.facebook.com/unclejoescoffee.