Jasmine Rios has officially taken over as the city’s communication coordinator after the previous coordination Stormy Nickerson accepted another position.
Rios is a Marshall native, growing up in the area after her family moved to town when she was four years old.
After graduating high school, Rios went on to study Communication and Marketing at the University of Texas at Tyler, where she graduated in Spring 2020 with honors.
“After I graduated I was checking the job listings for the city every day,” Rios said, explaining that she was always interested in working for the city.
Rios initially began working for the city of Marshall in an intern position three months ago, before the communication coordinator position became available.
Nickerson announced she was leaving the position two weeks ago, leaving two weeks for her to train Rios for the job.
Rios responsibilities include all communication and marketing decisions for the city of Marshall, including writing press releases and organizing press interviews. Rios also handles communication for the Marshall Police Department.
“It was an interesting training period because a lot of it was during the winter storm,” Rios said, “So I got a lot of firsthand experience writing press releases and handling issues in a crisis.”
Rios took on the job officially on Monday this week, and said she looks forward to working for the city in her new position.
“I have always liked Marshall, I love the homey feel of the town,” Rios said. “It really is a great place to live.”
Rios said that her parents and five siblings all still live in the Marshall area as well. When she isn’t working for the city, she said that she enjoys hiking and running.
“There are so many beautiful places close by to go running, it really is lucky,” she said.