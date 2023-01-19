U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran has been selected to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Judiciary Committee in the 118th Congress, his office announced this week.
Moran, in a statement, said he looked forward to bringing the same principals he had as a judge in East Texas to the Judiciary Committee.
The Judiciary Committee is responsible for overseeing the administration of justice in federal courts, federal administrative agencies and federal law enforcement agencies.
“The House Judiciary Committee stands at the forefront of efforts to ensure that the federal government and its agencies are following the Constitution and acting impartially in the best interest of the American people. During my time as a Judge in East Texas, I vowed to uphold and enforce the law,” said Moran. “Under Chairman Jim Jordan’s leadership, I look forward to bringing these principles to the Judiciary Committee as we work to uphold our Constitution and hold our government accountable.”
The Foreign Affiars Committee is responsible for overseeing bills and investigations concerning the federal government’s foreign affairs and diplomacy.
“I look forward to working alongside fellow Texan, Chairman Michael McCaul, to ensure that American diplomatic efforts convey strength and steadiness, and that taxpayer dollars sent overseas are effectively used in the best interest of the American people and strategically invested to maintain the United States’ position as the leader of the free world,” Moran said.
New Republican U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran was sworn into office Jan. 7 and said at the time he was looking forward to “being a strong and steady voice in Congress and fighting for conservative legislation.”
Moran, the former Smith County judge, defeated Democrat Jrmar Jefferson in the November general election and replaces longtime 1st Congressional District Rep. Louie Gohmert.