Congressman Nathanial Moran announced Friday he had been granted a waiver from the Steering Committee to allow him to serve on a third House committee, the Committee on Education and the Workforce, in addition to committees on foreign affairs and judiciary.
“The Committee on Education and the Workforce ensures that the freedoms and liberties given to the American people through the Constitution are not only upheld, but strengthened and secured,” he said. “It is time for Congress to empower parents — not the federal government — to direct the education of their children at the state level. We have a responsibility to protect our children from the weaponization of schools and radical agendas in the classroom. I look forward to supporting families, educational institutions at all levels, and the many job creators in America — big and small — who educate, innovate and ultimately create opportunities and high-quality jobs for Americans.”
Moran was sworn into office Jan. 7 and said at the time he was looking forward to “being a strong and steady voice in Congress and fighting for conservative legislation.”
Moran, the former Smith County judge, defeated Democrat Jrmar Jefferson in the November general election and replaces longtime 1st Congressional District Rep. Louie Gohmert.