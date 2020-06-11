A couple of weeks after the American Civil Liberties Union dropped its lawsuit against Waskom, and six other East Texas cities that passed abortion ban ordinances, the Lilith Fund announced that its now filed suit against Right to Life East Texas and director Mark Lee Dickson for defamation.
“Just now, we joined The Afiya Center and TEA Fund in suing anti-abortion extremist Mark Lee Dickson and Right to Life East Texas for defamation,” Amanda Beatriz Williams, Lilith Fund Executive Director, said in a statement Thursday.
The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity and TEA (Texas Equal Access Fund) were originally plaintiffs in the lawsuit that was filed in February by the ACLU, and officially dismissed May 29. The ACLU had initially filed its lawsuit on behalf of those two abortion rights groups to challenge the abortion ban ordinances that the cities enacted in support of Right to Life East Texas.
The ordinances were drafted by Right to Life East Texas director, Dickson, who launched the “Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn” movement.
The plaintiffs ended up filing for voluntary dismissal of the action in Marshalls’ federal court after the cities — deemed “sanctuary cities for the unborn” — had made amendments to their ordinances, decriminalizing the organizations in the language used.
Defendants in the case were Waskom, Naples, Joaquin, Tenaha, Rusk, Gary and Wells.
Williams with the Lilith Fund said Thursday that this new lawsuit was filed against Dickson and his organization to “set the record straight.”
“Despite what Dickson and Right to life East Texas have said about us or abortion rights in Texas — helping people seeking abortion care is not against the law,” Williams stated. “When elected officials failed Texans, abortion funds have served as trusted resources for people seeking abortion care.
“There’s nothing criminal about helping people access essential health care with love and compassion,” she said.
In a statement about his response to the latest lawsuit, Dickson said he received a letter earlier this month from a law firm out of Dallas, representing themselves as attorneys for the Lilith Fund and other abortion-aiding organizations. He said the letter advised him to retract statements he’s made about the organizations or be sued.
“The comments they asked me to retract were comments which treated abortion as murder and the abortion-aiding organizations as involved in the criminal act of abortion,” said Dickson.
“I have no reason to retract anything that I said,” the pro-life advocate said. “Abortion is the murder of innocent unborn human beings. The Lilith Fund and other abortion-aiding organizations all take part in the murder of innocent unborn human beings.”
Dickson said he learned on Thursday that the lawsuit had been filed.
“The lawsuit they are bringing should be a great case to bring before the courts and a great victory in the fight for life,” the Right to Life of East Texas director said.
“The statements which I have made are rooted not in my own imagination, but in the law written on all of our hearts, in the Constitution of the United States of America, in the Texas Constitution, and in the laws of the great State of Texas,” he said.
Dickson cited a pre-Roe v. Wade law — article 1192 of the 1961 Texas Penal Code — that imposes criminal liability on anyone who “furnishes the means for procuring an abortion knowing the purpose intended.” He is arguing that because Texas has not appealed this law, it can be enforced.
However, the Supreme Court’s Roe ruling specifically struck down that ruling. Justice Blackmun, in writing the opinion, said “Our conclusion that Art. 1196 is unconstitutional means, of course, that the Texas abortion statutes, as a unit, must fall.”
Dickson said he along with Right to Life East Texas have retained Jonathan F. Mitchell, the former Solicitor General of Texas, to represent them in the case.
“We have every intention to win this case,” he said.
Williams with the Lilith Fund said the dispute all started when Waskom City Council passed its anti-abortion ordinance exactly a year ago, labeling the three abortion funds and others “criminal organizations” for their work in making sure Texans can access abortion care.
“Dickson and Right to Life East Texas shopped their ordinance around to other towns by falsely accusing our organizations of committing crimes under Texas law,” said Williams. “We know that Dickson and his associates knowingly lie about Lilith Fund and our partners in order to confuse, intimidate, and dissuade Texans seeking abortions — and to malign our organizations in an effort to impede our work and harm our clients.”
“Dickson and his handlers’ defamatory characterization of us as ‘criminal’ is bad enough, but at the end of the day, these lies are dangerous and damaging to the health and safety of Texans seeking abortion care,” she said.
Williams said the plaintiffs have been there for communities through all attacks, and will continue to be.
“Serving our communities is at the heart of everything abortion funds do, and that’s exactly why we’re bringing this lawsuit today,” Williams said Thursday. “We won’t let extremists disparage us or punish our clients for seeking abortion care.”