CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and the members of the Longview and Marshall Foundation Boards announced that Susan Ward has accepted the role of Executive Director of Development for the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Foundations in Marshall and Longview.
Ward will begin the position Oct. 26, and will work collaboratively in the role with supporters of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System in both the Longview and Marshall communities to expand the companies ministry through the power of transformative philanthropy.
“We are pleased to welcome Susan to our team,” said Todd Hancock, Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. “We are confident that through her position at the Foundation she will be able to enhance the quality of care being offered to our patients throughout Gregg and Harrison counties.”
A Longview native, Ward has experience working in the nonprofit sector in Gregg county. She is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and earned her Certificate in Nonprofit Management through the University of Texas.
She joins CHRISTUS Health from the Parenting Resource Center of East Texas, where she served as Executive Director. Ward has also worked with Longview Community Ministries, Meals on Wheels and as a volunteer with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Longview.
“Susan and her family are from the Longview area and known in the East Texas community as caring and devoted to the causes of helping to improve the lives of others,” said Scott Fossey, Vice President of Philanthropy, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas, Louisiana and Southeast Texas. “She has a wealth of experience working with numerous community-focused organizations in our area and has shown time and time again her dedication to making East Texas a better place to live for all. We are thrilled to have her with us as we move forward to serve the needs of our patients.”