The Michelson Museum of Art is Marshall kicked off its new exhibit “Bending Towards the Light” March 12 with an artists reception.
The exhibit showcases work by Gail Norfleet and will be on display at the museum through May 23.
“A lot of my work is a combination of cut out paper, collage elements that are glued on and paint,” Norfleet said.
Director of the Museum Susan Spear said that this is the first time art by Norfleet has been on display at the museum.
“One of our board members saw her work and met with her during her show in Dallas,” Spear said. “So from there we got in contact with her. We are just so excited to have her here.”
Norfleet has a variety of art where she uses mixed media, including painting and collage elements to create her work.
She said that she was thrilled to work with Spear and the museum to showcase her work.
“She is just amazing when it comes to lighting. I don’t think a lot of my work has ever looked this good,” Norfleet said.
The Michelson Museum of Art is located at 216 N. Bolivar St. in Marshall and admittance to the museum is free. Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The museum is always planning to host the Hoover Watercolor exhibit in July, which Spears said will feature work from a number of local artists.
For more information on the museum visit www.michelsonmuseum.org.