New and expectant mothers on Saturday were showered with gifts from Marshall Elks Lodge members during their second annual Community Baby Shower event.
“This event was a huge success,” Marshall Elks Lodge future officer Debbie Hydrick said Saturday. “This was our second annual Community Baby Shower for new and expectant mothers to come and pick up free baby supplies.”
This year’s event was a drive-thru experience, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hydrick said.
“They would drive up and we’d have a package ready for them of baby toiletries like baby shampoo, diaper rash cream, wipes, diapers, hand sanitizer, baby powder and wash, and we also included in the packages, three onesies outfits, an application form from Texas Department of Transportation to receive a free car seat, and resources from Texas WIC, Marshall Pregnancy Center and Mission Marshall’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program to enhance literacy.”
Hydrick said she is part of the grant team with the Lodge that applies for the grant each year to fund the purchase of the supplies for the Community Baby Shower.
“We are able to purchase these supplies for new and expectant mothers through the grant and through community donations we receive,” she said. “We also received a large donation of children’s clothing from the community and we were able to hand those out today as well.”
Hydrick said the Marshall Elks Lodge is gearing up for a full year of community service events and also just finished updates to its facility, located at 411 E. Austin St. in Marshall.
“We did quite a bit of updating to our building here and we are renting the facility out for parties and events,” Hydrick said.
Those interested in renting the updated facility should call the Lodge after 4 p.m. each day at (903) 935-2052.