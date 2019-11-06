JEFFERSON — The new nonprofit, Friends of Lake of the Pines, is looking to enhance the look and experiences of one of East Texas' most popular lakes, starting with its first fundraiser and membership drive on Saturday.
"This is a brand new organization here in Jefferson but we need people who love Lake of the Pines from all over, Longview, Marshall, everywhere," Friends of Lake of the Pines member Becky Rockwell said on Tuesday. "This is our first hoorah and our first fundraiser that will also serve as a membership drive. We will have a Hayride and games and an outdoor movie on Saturday."
The nonprofit, which hopes to have its official 501(c)3 status by the end of the year, is hosting the free, family friendly fundraiser and Fall Hayride and Family Day event from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Brushy Creek Campground.
"This is a free event, fun for the whole family, we will just have donation jars set up and membership forms available for those that want to join," Rockwell said. "Membership is $20 annually for adults and $15 annually for juniors which is under 18 years old. The memberships purchased now will run throughout the end of 2020."
Memberships may also be purchased by visiting the group's website or Facebook page at https://friendsoflotp.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/friendsoflotp/
Rockwell said the main purpose of the Friends of Lake of the Pines is to raise additional funding and help out with projects at the lake, which is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers.
"We exist to carry the baton beyond what the Corps can do," Rockwell said. "The Corps takes care of the water and manages the lake but they can't solicit funds or say, 'hey, let's build a bike trail.' That's where we come and work alongside the Corps to build more recreational activities and things at the lake, with the Corps overseeing everything we do."
Rockwell said already, there is an 18 hole disc golf course under construction at Lakeside Park.
"Our goal is to eventually build a hike and bike trail at every park on the lake," Rockwell said. "We need volunteer labor to build them and we need funds."
Rockwell said the Corps receives limited revenue from annual pass sells at the lake but most of the day use sells doesn't stay local.
"The Corps gets money from season pass sells, that's why it's so important for everyone to buy a season pass, especially if you're going to visit the lake more than one time a year," she said. "Our goal is to build projects and activities at the lake that will draw more people out here to help the local economy here and to improve the lake."
Rockwell said they'd also like to create kayaking trails at the lake.
"The possibilities are really endless, we just need the funding and the manpower," she said. "We'd love to draw more kids out here. There are kids that live around here that have never hiked a trail."
The group's first event on Saturday is a start to raising the money for future projects and Rockwell said the group plans even more events beginning in the spring.
Saturday's Fall Hayride and Family Day will feature a hayride through the woods, game stations set up around Brushy Creek Campground, and an outdoor movie finale.
"I'd encourage families to pack a picnic, some lawnchairs and blankets and come on out and spend the day at Brushy Creek," she said. "It was destroyed in the last storm and they've been working hard to rebuild it. It's not officially open yet but people will get to spend the day at the campground on Saturday and it will officially open in the spring."