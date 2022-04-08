A new garden club is setting down roots in Marshall and kicked things off with the organization’s first meeting at the Marshall Pet Adoption Center on Thursday.
Organization members Melissa Sexson and Heidi Bender started the club, officially called the Green Thumbs Up Garden Club, in January.
“When I moved to the area, I was surprised to find that there were not really any garden clubs, and so I made it a mission of mine to start one here,” Sexson said.
She explained that the organization was created in partnership with the Marshall Pet Adoption Center, which allows the garden club use of its community room in exchange for volunteers working on the center’s flower beds.
For this reason, Sexson said that the new group will be meeting every second Thursday of the month, starting at 1 p.m. at the MPAC, located at 2502 E. Travis St. The club plans to meet every month other than August, with plans for a holiday party during the December meeting.
During the organization’s first meeting, those present learned more about how the organization will operate, including how there will be no elected leaders or officers, but rather a completely volunteer-focused club.
“We are not planning to have a lot of structure, and that’s how we want it,” Sexson said, “We are going to keep it simple. We are just a group of happy people who enjoy gardening and learning about gardening.”
She explained that during each month’s meeting, members of the organization will either hear a presentation on a gardening topic, or participate in another gardening type event, including seed and plant swaps and much more.
For the first meeting, Sexson discussed how to create a garden for pollinators, taking the time to explain the pollinators present in East Texas and the different plants that attract them.
Plans for the organizations next meeting were set for May 12 at 1 p.m. at the MPAC. Community members interested in joining the organization are asked to pay a $10 fee, which Sexson said goes to fund the member’s binders and other handouts given out and each meeting.
For more information on the organization community members can go to www.facebook.com/groups/1045934469290466/ or contact Sexson through greenthumbsupgc@outlook.com.