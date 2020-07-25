HALLSVILLE — There’s a new group in town with a mission to offer random acts of kindness in an effort to combat all the recent negativity in the world and it’s called, “Together Hallsville.”
Formed after the style of “One Love Longview,” another nearby group recently formed to help Longview community members, “Together Hallsville” has scheduled its first event for Aug. 9 at Hallsville City Park where 500 free hamburger meals on the go will be provided, as well as free school supplies for students.
“Johnny Horne contacted us and said they wanted to get something started in Hallsville like we were doing in Longview,” Amanda Veasy, co-founder of One Love Longview said Friday. “He wanted to focus on random acts of kindness in the community and things that would really bring the community together during this time of so much negativity, just switch the narrative to something positive.”
Veasy said she and her co-founder Patrick Johnson went to speak with the Hornes and other members of Together Hallsville, including Micah Lyons and several area church pastors about how they started One Love Longview.
“The wife and I have felt in our hearts since March, when all this started, that because there’s so much pain and so many people struggling, so much negativity in the world, that people needed some kindness,” Horne said Friday. “We felt we needed to do something for some positive vibes and kindness.”
To begin, Horne has collected more than 100 donated gift cards from area businesses and restaurants and Together Hallsville volunteers will be handing the gift cards out to random people in Hallsville from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday.
“It’s ‘Crazy Monday Random Act of kindness Day,’” Horne said. “We have several volunteers going all over Hallsville — to the laundry mat, city park, grocery store, gas stations, giving random acts of kindness to random people.”
Next up, the group is planning to give out 500 free hamburger meals on the go from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at Hallsville Outreach Center. Guests can drive up and get the meals to go with out ever getting out of their vehicles.
Also between now and then, area churches and other organizations are collecting donated school supplies at Cajun Tex Hallsville, Brookshire’s and Hallsville City Hall. The collected school supplies will be given out to those in need during the free hamburger meal giveaway at Hallsville City Park.
Veasy said she and Johnson are so inspired to see other nearby East Texas cities forming their own groups to help their communities following One Love Longview’s model.
“Panola County has a group called ‘Love Well’ that is set to host its first event feeding 1,000 people Aug. 8, and a fourth group formed in Tyler called, ‘One Love Tyler’ which held its first event today called ‘Feed the First’ where they fed first responders in Tyler free breakfast,” Veasy said.
Anyone can join any of the four groups, all of which have their own Facebook pages under their names, “One Love Longview,” “One Love Tyler,” “Love Well,” and “Together Hallsville.”