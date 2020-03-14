The new Raw Iron Gym in Marshall will host its grand opening all day today at its new location in Marshall.
The gym is located at 2520 S. Washington Ave. with other locations in Mt. Pleasant, Pittsburg, Tyler, Jacksonville, Henderson, Rusk and Kilgore.
Co-owner of the gym Aaron Baxter said that the gym will offer free signup during the event, which offers entrance to all gym locations.
“Anyone is welcome to come too, any member of any gym is welcome to stop by and to see what we have to offer during the event,” Baxter said.
Baxter said that Central Perks will be catering the event, and Level Up will be giving out free samples of their protein shakes throughout the day.
The gym will also host a bench press competition starting at 1 p.m. that is free to join, with $100 gift certificates given as prizes to the winners of both the men’s and women’s competitions.
“We want people to come and have a good time. Anyone can come and participate in the competition, they don’t have to sign up for the gym or anything,” Baxter said.
He said that Raw Iron Gym offers a unique gym experience in Marshall, which includes a child care room with video monitors that are shown in the workout room so parents can keep an eye on their children as they exercise.
“This way parents have that piece of mind. Their children can play in the room and enjoy, while parents are able to keep an eye on them without constantly having to check,” he said.
The gym also has no contracts and no annual fees, which Baxter said is perfect for college students and anyone unsure of making a long term commitment.
“It is just our flat monthly fee, and that is all you have to pay,” Baxter said. “We aren’t in the business of gimmicks or hidden fees. We offer a great gym experience for a low price.”
He said that the gym is also planning to start up classes, including zumba, as soon as they are able to hire a trainer.
“We will offer a variety of classes, which we do at our other locations, as soon as we hire a trainer. All classes are free with the price of membership.”
The Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the gym to the area Thursday with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.
“The ribbon cutting was really nice,” Baxter said. “There were a lot of local businesses owners that came to the event to welcome us to town. It was very good.”
For more information contact Baxter at 903-573-2830.