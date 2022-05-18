HALLSVILLE — East Texans will now have a new place to buy and sell homemade and homegrown items with the recent opening of the new Hallsville Farmers Market.
Hallsville resident Jennifer Brice said the market, which hosted its opening debut last Saturday, was extremely successful and she’s already had additional vendors sign up for the next market set for May 28.
Brice came up with the idea to create the new market after driving to downtown Marshall and back to participate in the Harrison County Farmers’ Market.
“I have a home bakery and sell homemade baked breads, and I was traveling back and forth to Marshall to participate in theirs and finally decided, ‘Why don’t we have one in Hallsville,’” Brice said Tuesday. “Instead of waiting for someone else to start one, I just decided to set it up myself.”
The Hallsville Farmers Market allows vendors to pay a one time fee of $25 to participate in the full season of the market, which is held from 7 to 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month through the end of September at the open field, located at 200 Loma Vista Drive, near First United Methodist Church of Hallsville.
“For our first week last week, we had 38 vendors and a coffee truck that was also a big draw,” Brice said. “We had more than 300 visitors come out and shop, and we had about five vendors sell out completely. It was very successful and I’m expecting most of the same vendors to participate on May 28 and have even had four additional vendors sign up.”
Interested vendors should contact Brice by messaging the Hallsville Farmers Market Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Hallsvillefarmersmarket22.
“Once they message the page, I will send them an application and they can pay the $25 fee for the season,” she said. “All vendors must offer homemade or homegrown items.”
Some of the vendor offerings at the first market last week included homemade baked goods, including yeast bread, sweet breads and cookies; jams and jellies; homemade chocolate; homemade bath bombs and sugar scrubs; local honey; yard crafts; a meat market; fresh eggs; candles, car freshies and drink tumblers; freeze dried candy; T-shirts and clothing; hand-sewn crafts; produce; and live music.
“We are expecting to have more produce at the next market, including watermelon, peas and other items,” Brice said.