Hallsville ISD has announced the hiring of the new agricultural science teacher Sadie Myers, who will begin at both the High School and Junior High campuses.
Myers is set to start in the 2023-24 academic school year. As a first generation college graduate with an ag science degree in agricultural development and production with an emphasis in education from Stephen F. Austin University, and experience working in a swine farm while earning her degree, Myers is eager to join the district and help support the community.
“I found out Hallsville was hiring and I knew a lot of people who went there from SFA and they talked highly about it,” said Myers. “I’m very excited to get to work and everyone I’ve met here so far is just lovely.”
The hiring comes as Hallsville ISD has experienced a rising number of participation in Career and Technical Education programs across the district. This growth has led Hallsville to expand their programs from process technology to health science technology and agricultural science. The school is even currently considering a partnership with Tarleton University to make an animal science focused dual credit program available for students who may be interested.
“I’m excited about her energy and the knowledge that she brings to the classroom, as well as the FFA side of it. I think it’s a great balance,” said Hallsville ISD Career and Technical Education Director Kathy Gaw on the decision to hire Myers.
Myers will begin her first year teaching principles of agriculture, food and natural resources. This will cover general agricultural topics with a background on agricultural history, FFA, animal science, ag mechanics, horticulture and plant science, natural resources, the food processing industry, and the different types of careers these areas offer.
“We’ll talk about the ag industry so that they can see this is one of the biggest industries in the U.S. and how there are always going to be job openings that are readily available, that are going to be decent paying with a pathway for advancements in your career,” she said.
After completing her student teaching in the Aubrey district near Dallas, Myers was hired in the new role after the previous agricultural science teacher Robyn Pinard accepted a position at the school district in Huntsville. Myers brings a history of working with horses as well as participating in the show team, and is looking forward to joining the other agricultural teachers at Hallsville to support the students and get involved in the community.
“My professor at SFA always said you need a well-rounded chapter both inside and outside of the classroom, because while you’re an ag science teacher, you’re also an FFA advisor, and you need to be balanced and put as much effort into both,” said Myers. “In meeting all of the ag teachers here at Hallsville, I can see they are those teachers. So, by having three of them to look up to and help me get off on the right foot as a first year teacher, I don’t think I could have found a better place to start and get involved and learn.”
“We did a book study as a district not too long ago called the Energy Bus,” Gaw explained. “It’s about putting the right people in the right seat on the bus, and I believe Sadie is in the right seat for our bus to continue doing good things.”
From helping deliver water during the recent storms impacting the area to getting to know the families in the district, Myers has already started working with the community and is looking forward to the coming school year to work with students.
“Just to meet students and be a part of a student’s life,” said Myers on what she was most excited for in joining Hallsville ISD. “Hopefully I’ll be someone for them that can be their extra support group or their mentor, someone that they look up to.”