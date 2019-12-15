Marshall resident Orlando Valle recently started a new Harrison County Lions Club, one that is primarily focused on the Hispanic population.
The group, which was initiated Dec. 6, currently has 30 members.
“We wanted to get more involved in the community, and really partner with everyone,” Valle said.
He said that he spent three or four months searching for an organization before finding the Hispanic Lions Club.
“We are going to do things a little bit differently, we are not going to meet weekly, and we are going to focus on getting out in the community and not just on our meetings,” Valle said.
Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month at Salena’s Mexican Restaurant at 901 W Grand Ave. in Marshall.
Valle said that the group has a wide range of service projects in the works already.
He said that coming in the first week of March the group plans to host a health fair. Valle said that there will be bilingual services for people who attend the fair and do not speak English.
“High blood pressure and diabetes are two of the largest health concerns in the area, so we are hoping to provide services for these conditions,” Valle said.
He said that the group is also looking to put together money for scholarships for local students.
“A lot of seniors in the Hispanic community are not attending college after they graduate,” Valle said. “We want to be able to help and change that.”
He explained that even though the club is very newly formed they plan to put together a scholarship for a graduating senior this year.
“We are looking to make connections with anyone in the community interested, and we are always looking for new members,” Valle said.
For more information on the group go to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Harrison-County-Hispanic-Lions-Club-109146887204189/.