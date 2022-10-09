The Marshall and Harrison County community gathered at the Starr Family Home State Historical Site on Friday where a new historical marker honoring Fred Lewis, a Wiley College alumnus, champion of full voting rights and former Dogan School Principal, was unveiled.
“We are so excited that you are all here today; this project has been one I have wanted to see through for a long time and it’s so great that it is finally here,” said Barbara Judkins, with the Starr Family Home.
Judkins said that the placement of an official historical marker honoring the life and work of Fred Lewis was something she had hoped to put in place at the Starr Home since she first heard his story in 2014.
Friends and family members of Lewis’s, including a distant cousin and former friends from his church Ebenezer United Methodist in Marshall, attended the event, speaking on who he was when he was alive.
“He was a quiet man, he always got the job done quietly and with humility,” one church member said during the event.
The official marker was unveiled by Lewis’s cousin, Adela Jackson, alongside Judkins, and the marker now sits on the Starr Family Home estate.
Throughout his life, Lewis was a man dedicated to the service of others, studying to become a school teacher and eventually a principal, alongside a wide range of community and church service work that kept him active his entire life.
Lewis was one of the main voices from the local chapter of the NAACP back in the 1940s and ‘50s, with whom he fought diligently for Black citizens to finally have full voting rights in Harrison County.
Thanks to what was recognized as the “White Citizen’s Party,” a law was active in Harrison County for years that barred African-American citizens from participating in the primary election.
The NAACP brought a lawsuit against the Harrison County Democratic Party to battle against this discrimination, and successfully won their legal battle in October 1951.
Throughout the time that this legal battle between the NAACP and the Harrison County Democratic Party was going on, Lewis worked at the Starr Family Home, caring for the Marshall property there.
Lewis was a long time friend of the Starr Family, and worked with them for a number of years both before and after being enlisted in the Navy during World War II.
After he eventually left work with the Starr Family, Lewis returned to teaching, working at Dogan Elementary School for years before eventually being named Principal.
In his later life, Lewis was well known for his community work, holding positions at Wiley College, on the Marshall school board and within his church, among others.